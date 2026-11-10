India engaging with Moscow, Kyiv on Black Sea shipping safety, grain, energy exports: MEA

India is engaging with both Russia and Ukraine on a range of proposals aimed at de-escalating the nearly five-year conflict, including ensuring the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, facilitating grain and energy exports and exploring possibilities for non-attack arrangements, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The statement came as trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States began in the United Arab Emirates to explore a peaceful resolution to the conflict, which has disrupted global food and energy supplies.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had been consistently advocating dialogue and diplomacy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly stressing the need to move from an "endless war to the end of war".

"In keeping with this idea to bring peace, India has been engaged with both sides with certain ideas such as safety of shipping in the Black Sea, addressing immediate concerns of Russia and Ukraine on grain and energy exports, and non-attack possibilities," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.