India engaging with Moscow, Kyiv on Black Sea shipping safety, grain, energy exports: MEA

India is engaging with both Russia and Ukraine on a range of proposals aimed at de-escalating the nearly five-year conflict, including ensuring the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, facilitating grain and energy exports and exploring possibilities for non-attack arrangements, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
The statement came as trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States began in the United Arab Emirates to explore a peaceful resolution to the conflict, which has disrupted global food and energy supplies.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had been consistently advocating dialogue and diplomacy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly stressing the need to move from an "endless war to the end of war".
"In keeping with this idea to bring peace, India has been engaged with both sides with certain ideas such as safety of shipping in the Black Sea, addressing immediate concerns of Russia and Ukraine on grain and energy exports, and non-attack possibilities," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.
India's remarks followed a phone conversation between Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, during which the prime minister reiterated New Delhi's willingness to contribute to efforts to end the conflict.
According to Jaiswal, the two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing war, its humanitarian consequences and various initiatives to restore peace. Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution.
Jaiswal also said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
On the possibility of establishing food corridors, the spokesperson said India had exchanged ideas and remained in contact with both Moscow and Kyiv, as well as other interested parties, to facilitate the restoration of peace.
Following his conversation with Modi, Zelenskyy said the two leaders had discussed Russia's blockade of grain exports through the Black Sea. He said Ukraine was counting on India's willingness to mediate in establishing food corridors.
"We discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue," Zelenskyy said.
India's efforts to facilitate an end to the conflict have gathered pace in recent months. Jaishankar had earlier said New Delhi had moved beyond merely advocating peace and was stepping up its engagement with both countries through diplomatic conversations.
About a month ago, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv had received separate ceasefire proposals from India and three other countries.
During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek in September, Modi had called for an immediate end to the conflict and urged Moscow to move away from an "endless war" towards an "end of war".
Jaishankar subsequently visited Kyiv, where he reiterated India's readiness to contribute to efforts to restore peace in Ukraine.
Last month, Putin said Modi had "good ideas" for finding a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict.
India has maintained that the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, while continuing to engage with both sides.
(With inputs from PTI)