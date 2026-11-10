Russia and Ukraine hold nearly four hours of US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: Three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States opened Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates, as Washington made another push to end the war that followed Moscow's all-out invasion of its neighbor nearly five years ago.

The two-day session in the UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi, is the first such meeting since February. It will focus on establishing future security guarantees for the warring countries, the White House said before the discussions. Russia sees NATO as a threat, and Ukraine wants to prevent future Russian invasions.

The first day of talks concluded after nearly four hours, the RIA Novosti news agency said. They are expected to resume Wednesday, according to the press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who along with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is trying to broker a settlement, said he believed there were "some good ideas how to bridge" the differences between the two sides.

But hopes of progress in ending Europe's biggest conflict since World War II are tempered by the absence of any significant breakthroughs in three previous rounds of talks early this year. The war has already killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and thousands of civilians, analysts and humanitarian organizations say.