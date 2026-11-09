What to know about upcoming peace talks involving Russian, Ukrainian and US officials

Security guarantees top the agenda

Russia and Ukraine said the Abu Dhabi talks will focus on security guarantees.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and its allies have discussed security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, which states the alliance sees an attack on one of its members as an attack against all.

In an interview broadcast Nov. 5, he said Ukraine's security guarantees boil down to what Western allies would do if Russia launches a new invasion of his country.

"If Russia starts again, what will happen," Zelenskyy asked. "Who will do what, with what means, and when?"

Some European nations have mulled a possible deployment of their troops to Ukraine after a prospective peace deal. Russia rejects that as a nonstarter, warning it would view any European troops on Ukrainian soil as legitimate targets.

The Kremlin insists that any prospective deal should offer security guarantees for Russia as well. Just before Moscow launched the all-out invasion in 2022, it demanded that NATO roll back its deployments of troops and weapons from the alliance's members in Central and Eastern Europe, seeing their presence as a security threat. Similar demands will likely be part of any comprehensive peace deal put forth by Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump said after meeting Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House on Nov. 4 that some kind of grand deal about European security was in the works, although he did not elaborate.

"It's going to be a big agreement and it's going to involve more than Ukraine," Trump said, adding that it might include all of Europe.