Russia targets emergency crews at the site of a deadly strike in southern Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA: A Russian drone struck emergency workers on rescue missions in southern Ukraine on Sunday, hitting a former school and nearby shelter that had been earlier blasted by multiple Russian guided bombs as residents waited for humanitarian aid, authorities said.

No one was injured in Sunday's strike on the village of Komyshuvakha, but specialized rescue equipment was damaged, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Ukraine said Monday's attack on the same location killed at least 55 people, near the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As of Sunday afternoon, 45 people were listed as missing, according to the acting head of the regional military administration, Mykhailo Semikin. Many of the bodies recovered have not been identified and DNA analysis is ongoing.

Village resident Mykola Krasnov, 72, told The Associated Press on Saturday that he was still looking for his wife, but had heard no word from rescuers.

"She went to get humanitarian aid, and a 3-ton bomb was dropped there. Where is she?" he said. "She didn't come home, and they didn't find her body there. She isn't in the morgue, and she isn't here alive."

Ukraine has routinely accused Russia of conducting multiple strikes at the same site in quick succession to target emergency crews responding to the initial attack.