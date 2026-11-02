Russia bombs aid center and shelter in southern Ukraine, killing 24

KYIV: Russia bombed an aid distribution center and neighboring shelter in southern Ukraine on Monday, killing 24 people, Ukraine's emergency services agency said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X that 10 guided bombs targeted an area that included a school building used to distribute humanitarian aid and a nearby shelter.

"This is further proof that Russia wants no de-escalation," Zelenskyy said.

The attacks in the village of Komyshuvakha, in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, occurred as a limited ceasefire expired Monday in Kherson, a different region in the country's south. The limited ceasefire agreement had allowed humanitarian aid and evacuation missions into front-line areas in Russian-occupied territory.

"There was a moment when the next steps could have shown that progress toward peace was possible," Zelenskyy said. "With these killings, Russia is sending an entirely opposite signal: Russia is counting on more killings."

Ukrainian authorities also reported Monday multiple Russian drone attacks that injured at least 17 people.

Earlier, residents of Ukraine and Russia had received phony emergency alerts from government-run mobile apps that were hacked, authorities in both countries said. The phony alerts in Ukraine included a warning about an imminent nuclear threat.

It was not clear if the cyber attacks late Sunday in Ukraine and early Monday in Russia were related. Ukraine said its mobile app, which residents rely on to seek safety from Russian missile and drone strikes, was up and running again after being temporarily suspended. Russian authorities said efforts to restore its emergency alert mobile app were ongoing.