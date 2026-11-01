Russia says drone hit 'industrial enterprise' near Moscow, Kyiv claims hit major refinery

Russia said Sunday that a drone had struck an "industrial enterprise" east of Moscow overnight, after Ukraine claimed it had hit a major oil refinery.

Gleb Nikitin, governor of Nizhny Novgorod region, reported a "massive drone attack" during the night, during which an "industrial enterprise in the Kstovo district sustained significant damage".

"More than 100 drones destroyed," and "according to preliminary information, there are no casualties," he added in a statement, without specifying the plant's activities.

Ukrainian media reported an attack on the Kstovo oil refinery, calling it "one of Russia's largest oil refineries, producing fuel and lubricants".

Moscow said Friday that Ukraine had resumed its strikes on Russian oil refineries after a "pause" of several days.

Senior Russian official Alexander Novak told a reporter from state TV that Ukraine had resumed attacks on Russian plants, hitting three oil refineries and one gas-chemical complex.

Kyiv has repeatedly struck Russian oil and gas sites in retaliation for Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since Moscow began its offensive there in February 2022.

US President Donald Trump had been pressuring Kyiv for weeks to stop such attacks, blaming them for the rising cost of diesel.