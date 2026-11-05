Russia and Ukraine trade airstrikes as reconstruction and security talks resume in Brussels

KYIV: Russia and Ukraine exchanged airstrikes overnight as talks were set to resume in Brussels on Thursday on Ukraine's postwar reconstruction and security guarantees once the fighting ends.

The latest Russian aerial barrage underscored the scale of the rebuilding task, as did the ongoing search for people missing beneath rubble after a deadly airstrike in southern Ukraine on Monday.

Ukraine launched hundreds of drones at Russian targets. The Russian Defense Ministry said that its forces shot down nearly 500 drones overnight.

A Ukrainian attack killed five people and wounded 13 others on Thursday in Ukraine's Russia-occupied Luhansk region, Kremlin-installed officials said.

The strike hit a bus traveling between the regional capital, Luhansk, and a nearby town, said Leonid Pasechnik, the region's Moscow-backed leader. Two teenagers were among the wounded, he said. Further details weren't immediately available.

Meanwhile, rescue teams continued to search for more than 30 people believed trapped in the wreckage of a former school and a nearby shelter hit by Russian guided bombs on Monday.

The attack in Komyshuvakha, near the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, struck as residents waited for humanitarian aid. It was one of the deadliest strikes in the region since the full-scale invasion began nearly five years ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 43 people have been confirmed killed. Efforts to identify some of the victims using DNA samples from relatives were continuing. Zelenskyy said in a message on X that one person who had been reported missing was found alive.