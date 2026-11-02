Civilians in Ukraine's Kherson prepare for the return of war as localized ceasefire ends

KHERSON: Civilians in Ukraine's southeastern Kherson region prepared Sunday for the end of a localized ceasefire that has marked the most significant truce between Kyiv and Moscow since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began nearly five years ago.

The White House said that U.S. first lady Melania Trump helped to broker the limited truce, which began early Tuesday and is expected to end Sunday evening. The pause in hostilities allowed besieged residents in the front-line city of Oleshky to be evacuated in a rare joint operation that ended Saturday.

"The ceasefire across Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region has provided residents with the freedom to move, access to food, clean water, medicine, plus a renewed sense of dignity without the constant threat of attack," Trump said on social media. "Let Oleshky become the starting point for lasting peace."

An estimated 2,000 civilians were in Oleshky when the temporary truce took hold. They were offered the choice of evacuating to territory controlled by Ukraine or Russia, or remaining in the city with replenished food and medical supplies. For the safety of those who have stayed, exact numbers weren't released after the evacuation.

At the Ukrainian border Saturday, family members waited for a glimpse of their loved ones, while residents of nearby villages lined the highway waving flags and flashlights to greet the humanitarian convoy.

But Moscow and Kyiv have continued aerial strikes elsewhere, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying Sunday that Russia continues to target Ukraine's energy systems before winter.

Hundreds of thousands of families were left without power overnight as Moscow sought to exploit Ukraine's shortage of air defenses, Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

"The intensity of the strikes is extremely high, and the Russians are trying to take maximum advantage of the shortage of ballistic missile interceptors," he said in a post on X.