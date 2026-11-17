India’s total horticulture production is estimated to reach a record 3,869.15 lakh tonnes in 2025-26 crop year (July-June), an increase of 4.36 per cent from 2024-25, despite a decline in the area under cultivation, according to the Third Advance Estimates released on Tuesday.
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the estimates of area and production of horticultural crops for 2025-26. The total area under horticultural crops is estimated at approximately 297.21 lakh hectares, compared with 301.36 lakh hectares in 2024-25.
Chouhan said one of the most significant aspects of the latest estimates was the increase in production despite a reduction in the area under horticulture. Production is projected to increase across fruits, vegetables, flowers, plantation crops, and aromatic and medicinal plants.
Fruit production is estimated to rise from 1,176.49 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 to 1,230.66 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, an increase of 54.18 lakh tonnes or 4.60 per cent. The growth is primarily attributed to higher production of banana, mango, papaya, apple, pomegranate and jackfruit.
Vegetable production is projected to increase by 4.35 per cent, from 2,177.97 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 to 2,272.68 lakh tonnes in 2025-26. The area under vegetable cultivation is also estimated to increase from 117.91 lakh hectares to 119.31 lakh hectares.
The increase in vegetable output is primarily driven by higher production of potato, tomato, brinjal, bottle gourd, cucumber, cabbage, beans and peas. Potato production is estimated at 655.70 lakh tonnes, up 11.95 per cent from 585.71 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Tomato production is projected to rise from 205.99 lakh tonnes to 214.11 lakh tonnes, while onion production is estimated at 288.96 lakh tonnes.
Flower production is expected to register the highest growth, rising by approximately 14.45 per cent from 42.65 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 to 48.82 lakh tonnes in 2025-26. The area under flower cultivation has also increased to 4.10 lakh hectares.
The estimates also indicate an increase in the area and production of plantation crops, including arecanut, coconut, cashew, betel leaves and cocoa. Their combined production is estimated to rise by 7.56 per cent to 182.64 lakh tonnes. Production of aromatic and medicinal plants is also expected to increase from 9.01 lakh tonnes to 9.28 lakh tonnes.
According to data from the Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, improved production of turmeric, garlic, curry leaves and cardamom is expected to support growth in the spices sector. The total area under spices in 2025-26 is estimated at 47.56 lakh hectares, with production projected at 123.54 lakh tonnes.
Expressing satisfaction over the projected growth, Chouhan said the increase in horticulture production reflected the hard work of India's farmers and the impact of the farmer-friendly policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said the record production would strengthen the country's nutritional security and contribute to higher incomes for horticulture farmers. He also congratulated farmers across the country for their efforts.
Chouhan said Indian agriculture was witnessing significant diversification, with farmers increasingly moving beyond traditional crops to cultivate fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices, plantation crops such as cashew, coconut and cocoa, and aromatic and medicinal plants.
He added that the growing interest in commercial and high-value crops was opening up new avenues of income for farmers while creating opportunities for self-reliance and growth in the agricultural sector.
The estimates, released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on the basis of information received from States, Union Territories and other government agencies, reflect the sector's continued growth and improved productivity.