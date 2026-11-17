India’s total horticulture production is estimated to reach a record 3,869.15 lakh tonnes in 2025-26 crop year (July-June), an increase of 4.36 per cent from 2024-25, despite a decline in the area under cultivation, according to the Third Advance Estimates released on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the estimates of area and production of horticultural crops for 2025-26. The total area under horticultural crops is estimated at approximately 297.21 lakh hectares, compared with 301.36 lakh hectares in 2024-25.

Chouhan said one of the most significant aspects of the latest estimates was the increase in production despite a reduction in the area under horticulture. Production is projected to increase across fruits, vegetables, flowers, plantation crops, and aromatic and medicinal plants.

Fruit production is estimated to rise from 1,176.49 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 to 1,230.66 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, an increase of 54.18 lakh tonnes or 4.60 per cent. The growth is primarily attributed to higher production of banana, mango, papaya, apple, pomegranate and jackfruit.

Vegetable production is projected to increase by 4.35 per cent, from 2,177.97 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 to 2,272.68 lakh tonnes in 2025-26. The area under vegetable cultivation is also estimated to increase from 117.91 lakh hectares to 119.31 lakh hectares.

The increase in vegetable output is primarily driven by higher production of potato, tomato, brinjal, bottle gourd, cucumber, cabbage, beans and peas. Potato production is estimated at 655.70 lakh tonnes, up 11.95 per cent from 585.71 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Tomato production is projected to rise from 205.99 lakh tonnes to 214.11 lakh tonnes, while onion production is estimated at 288.96 lakh tonnes.

Flower production is expected to register the highest growth, rising by approximately 14.45 per cent from 42.65 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 to 48.82 lakh tonnes in 2025-26. The area under flower cultivation has also increased to 4.10 lakh hectares.