Fruit & vegetable production stagnant

NEW DELHI: India’s annual increase in fruit and vegetable production has slowed over the last decade compared to previous decades, largely due to the country’s ongoing cereal-centric agricultural policies, according to data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The findings indicate that India has strayed from its policy of promoting agricultural diversification towards high-value crops, such as fruits and vegetables, and instead chosen to prioritise cereal production.

These findings were made in a research paper, ‘Beyond the Green Revolution: Unravelling New Dynamics of India’s Agri-food System Transformation’ and published in the Indian Journal of Agricultural Sciences. The authors—ICAR director general M L Jat, P S Birthal and S J Balaji—criticised the current procurement system for being unsustainable in the long term.

The authors have called for a change in the grain procurement system that favours rice and wheat and sought promotion of a market-linked innovative system. The current system, they say, creates pressure on natural resources and hinders crop diversification.

The ICAR data, encapsulated in the paper, shows that between 2015 and 2025, the annual increase in fruit and vegetable production was pegged at 7.6 million tonnes, which is slightly lower than the annual production increase of 7.7 million tonnes from 1996 to 2014. The earlier period saw annual production levels nearly three times higher than those between 1967 and 1995.