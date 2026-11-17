FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE LALIT MODI ISSUES STATEMENT ON BRITISH CITIZENSHIP AND INACCURATE MEDIA REPORTING Founder of the Indian Premier League challenges misleading accounts of his departure from India, cites judicial findings and warns of legal action against defamatory reporting. LONDON | 16 NOVEMBER 2026 Lalit Modi, Founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has issued the following statement in response to recent media coverage concerning his British citizenship and historical legal matters. STATEMENT BY LALIT MODI “A section of the Indian media has portrayed my acquisition of British citizenship as the development of someone who fled allegations and whom India is now attempting to ‘bring back’. The entire premise of such reporting is false. I intend to pursue appropriate legal remedies against false and defamatory reports in all jurisdictions available to me. THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF MY DEPARTURE FROM INDIA I left India in 2010 because of credible threats to my life from the underworld, three days after my armed police protection was withdrawn without notice. At the time of my departure, no FIR existed against me. In a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, the Additional Commissioner of the Mumbai Police confirmed that my security protection had been provided on the basis of intelligence received from central agencies concerning threats to my life. When my Indian passport was subsequently cancelled at the instance of the Enforcement Directorate, the Delhi High Court examined the circumstances, set aside the revocation in 2014 and restored my passport. NO CHARGESHEET OR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION In more than sixteen years, no chargesheet has ever been filed against me in any court in India. No criminal prosecution concerning these matters has been launched against me in any Indian court. An FIR was registered in Chennai in October 2010 following a complaint by N. Srinivasan, then Secretary of the BCCI. I maintain that the complaint was an act of vendetta intended to remove me from the IPL, following my opposition to Mr Srinivasan’s conflict of interest arising from his simultaneous positions as a BCCI office-bearer, member of the IPL Governing Council and owner of Chennai Super Kings. In January 2015, the Supreme Court held that Mr Srinivasan suffered from a conflict of interest and was disqualified from holding office in the BCCI. The Chennai Police itself prepared a closure report in February 2015, finding that the contracts in question were commercial in nature and disclosed no crime. The Bombay High Court has twice found that the allegations of fraud concerning the IPL media-rights contract, which formed the basis of the FIR lodged by N. Srinivasan, were not made out. There is no money-laundering complaint or prosecution against me. A complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act depends upon a predicate offence, which, in the matters alleged against me, does not exist. Interpol has confirmed in writing that it holds no records of criminal diffusions or alert notices against me. REGULATORY AND JUDICIAL FINDINGS Every regulatory proceeding that has been decided so far has ended in my favour. The personal penalty imposed upon me in connection with the second season of the IPL, conducted in South Africa in 2009, was completely set aside by the Appellate Tribunal. Every time an independent authority has examined the actions taken against me, it has found in my favour. MY LEGAL POSITION Extradition is a legal process concerning persons facing criminal proceedings or convicted of offences. I am neither. There is no chargesheet, no criminal charge, no prosecution and no Interpol Red Notice against me. MY BRITISH CITIZENSHIP The United Kingdom has been my home since 2010. British authorities granted me leave to remain many years ago after examining my circumstances in full. I subsequently applied for British citizenship, completed the established legal process and received approval from the Home Office in July 2026. I have never sought immunity of any kind, nor do I need it. I am proud of my British citizenship and grateful to the United Kingdom, which has been my home for more than sixteen years. NOTICE REGARDING FALSE AND DEFAMATORY REPORTING I have always respected the freedom of the press and recognise the right of journalists to report fairly and accurately on matters of public interest. However, that freedom does not justify the deliberate publication or republication of false allegations, the distortion of established facts or the misrepresentation of judicial findings. I hereby put publishers, editors, journalists, broadcasters and digital media platforms on notice that I will pursue the strongest appropriate legal action, including proceedings for libel and defamation, against persons responsible for deliberate and defamatory misreporting contrary to established facts and judicial records. Where appropriate, I will seek corrections, retractions, damages and all other remedies available under applicable law. I will not allow the repeated publication of demonstrably false allegations to go unchallenged. My record must be judged by the facts, the evidence and the decisions of the courts — not by the repetition of allegations.” LALIT MODI Founder, Indian Premier League