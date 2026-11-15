'God Save the King!': IPL founder Lalit Modi acquires British citizenship

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi has acquired British citizenship after living in the UK for several years. He announced the development on Saturday, sharing pictures from his citizenship ceremony held at a Town Hall in London on September 15, 2026.

Modi said he had chosen to make the announcement during his address at the Oxford Union, describing it as a "very special and personal milestone". He also said the UK had been his home for many years and that he was proud to become a British citizen.

In a social media post on Saturday, Modi shared pictures from his citizenship ceremony. He said he had chosen to make the "very special and personal milestone" public during his address at the Oxford Union.

Modi left India in May 2010 after being suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid allegations of financial irregularities in the IPL. A special court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in 2015 after he failed to respond to summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

In July this year, an appellate tribunal set aside the penalty imposed on him in a separate FEMA case arising from the IPL's 2009 edition in South Africa.

Modi has strongly objected to being described as a "fugitive", arguing that he has not been convicted of any criminal offence.

"I am proud to be a British citizen," he said in his post on X.