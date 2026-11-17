"The Constitution has already answered the question. The practice has not. That is the gap we must examine today," the former Union minister said.

Sibal said the judiciary had the authority to close the gap between principle and practice and had exercised it in several cases.

"It has not used it with the consistency or the speed that the present conditions require. The principle remains intact. Its enforcement has been intermittent. That intermittence is itself a part of the problem the journalist faces. In short, the judiciary has defended the principle. It has not secured the practice," he said.

The senior advocate cited the use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other criminal laws against journalists, saying the registration of an FIR and the prospect of arrest or prolonged litigation could deter reporting even when the prosecution ultimately failed.

"Process becomes the punishment. The publication becomes the risk. A journalist who must spend months answering complaints in four different states has already been deterred, even if every complaint is ultimately dismissed," he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court's 2023 MediaOne judgment, the independent MP said the court had held that treating critical reporting as "anti-establishment" produced a chilling effect.