Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said the judiciary had upheld press freedom in principle but failed to consistently protect it in practice, pointing to delayed judicial intervention and the uneven application of safeguards for journalists.
Delivering the Press Club of India's annual Foundation Day lecture on the theme, "Has the judiciary protected press freedom in the world's largest democracy?", Sibal questioned whether press freedom remained meaningful when journalists faced detention for their reporting, sources were threatened with disclosure and legal proceedings themselves became a form of punishment.
"The Constitution has already answered the question. The practice has not. That is the gap we must examine today," the former Union minister said.
Sibal said the judiciary had the authority to close the gap between principle and practice and had exercised it in several cases.
"It has not used it with the consistency or the speed that the present conditions require. The principle remains intact. Its enforcement has been intermittent. That intermittence is itself a part of the problem the journalist faces. In short, the judiciary has defended the principle. It has not secured the practice," he said.
The senior advocate cited the use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other criminal laws against journalists, saying the registration of an FIR and the prospect of arrest or prolonged litigation could deter reporting even when the prosecution ultimately failed.
"Process becomes the punishment. The publication becomes the risk. A journalist who must spend months answering complaints in four different states has already been deterred, even if every complaint is ultimately dismissed," he said.
Referring to the Supreme Court's 2023 MediaOne judgment, the independent MP said the court had held that treating critical reporting as "anti-establishment" produced a chilling effect.
He said the distinction between threats to the security of the State and criticism of the government had eroded in practice.
"A press that is expected to support the government is not a press. It is a department," he said.
Sibal said the right to report included the right to be present, observe and record events of public interest without arbitrary obstruction. He said more than 40 journalists were detained or obstructed during protests in Delhi in October over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and that several had identified themselves and shown their credentials.
A special sitting of the Supreme Court directed that lawyers, journalists and other professionals should not be hindered in carrying out their duties, he said.
"When that distinction is ignored, the right to report is reduced to the right to publish after the event, if at all. And even that right is diminished if the notes and the footage have already been seized," Sibal said, referring to the distinction between reporters and participants.
Sibal also cited the challenge by news publishers to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act over the absence of a clear exemption for journalistic work.
He said requiring consent from the subject of an investigation or demanding information that could identify a source would operate as a restraint on reporting before publication.
(With inputs from PTI)