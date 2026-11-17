NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday said that despite belonging to different legal traditions, nations are willing to come together in advancing mediation as a shared common platform for dispute resolution.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 7th International Summer School on Mediation, the CJI said we must resist the temptation to confine mediation to a few familiar categories as its potential is much wider.

"Nations, despite belonging to different legal traditions, are willing to come together in advancing mediation as a shared common platform for dispute resolution," the CJI said.

He also emphasised community mediation and said the judiciary has an important role to play in this.

"Community mediation is one most natural form of India's long-standing tradition of resolving disagreements through dialogue... Mediation is not only an alternative to litigation but also an essential part of how we imagine justice in a modern society," he said.

Community mediation is a voluntary, non-adversarial and confidential process where trained community members help local parties resolve disputes through dialogue, consensus and mutual understanding.

Justice Abha Patel, who is a Supreme Court judge in Zambia, also spoke on the occasion