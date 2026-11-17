CHANDIGARH: With less than two and a half months left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress is likely to announce the first list of candidates by the first week of December. Notably, the party has constituted a three-member screening committee.

The committee will be headed by Dr Sirivella Prasad, AICC in-charge for Maharashtra, with Sachin Sawant, AICC national secretary, and Nivedith Alva, in-charge of Tamil Nadu, as its members.

The AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Sachin Pilot; Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh; Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa; and AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in charge will be its ex officio members.

The state election committee will shortlist probable candidates and forward their names to the screening committee for further scrutiny and approval.

A party leader said that most of the leaders whose names were likely to be cleared in the first list wanted the announcement to be delayed, as an early announcement would stretch their campaign period.

The grand old party is conducting surveys across all 117 assembly constituencies and seeking feedback from voters, local workers and other stakeholders to assess the prospects of potential candidates.

The exercise will provide the leadership with constituency-wise inputs before it takes a final call on nominations.