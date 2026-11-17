NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has dismissed the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) appeals and upheld orders directing it to release gratuity to two acquitted former employees, ruling that a pending challenge by the State to their acquittal cannot justify withholding their retirement benefits after long years of service.

The court said retirees should not suffer because of prolonged legal proceedings, particularly when the delay is not attributable to them. The release of gratuity, however, will be subject to the employees' undertaking to refund the amount if the proceedings ultimately end against them.

A Bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Shree Chandrashekhar found no reason to interfere with the Delhi High Court's judgment of March 25, 2026.

The court explained that the undertaking was imposed to balance the need to protect public funds against a retired employee's right to terminal benefits. It noted that if a superannuated employee had to wait for appeals against acquittal to conclude, "it is most probable the pensionary benefits would itself be rendered illusory". It added that retirees "should not have to suffer due to long pendency of such a challenge preferred by the State, particularly when the delay is not attributable to them".

Two former employees, Rajender Kumar Sharma and Satendra Pal, joined the DDA in 1984. In 2001, the Anti-Corruption Branch registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against certain officials, including the two employees. The allegation was that fictitious names had been included in a joint survey of slum dwellers conducted to determine eligibility for relocation and alternative plots.

On February 28, 2017, the Special Judge acquitted both employees, along with seven others. The State filed a Criminal Leave Petition before the Delhi High Court, which issued notice in August 2017.

The DDA provisionally promoted Sharma and Pal, subject to the outcome of the proceedings. They retired on December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2021, respectively. As the leave petition was still pending, the DDA withheld their gratuity of Rs 18,52,224 and Rs 15,43,113, respectively, invoking Rule 69(1)(c) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972.

The Supreme Court rejected the DDA's argument, noting that other similarly placed persons had obtained relief on the strength of the judgment in Kishan Lal Taneja. It said the same reasoning applied to the respondents, who had been honourably acquitted after a full-fledged trial.

The Bench agreed that the mere pendency of the application under Section 378, without any stay and since 2017, could not justify withholding terminal dues.

The undertaking was imposed to balance the need to protect public funds against a retiree's right to terminal benefits. The court reiterated that if a superannuated employee had to wait for appeals to conclude, "it is most probable the pensionary benefits would itself be rendered illusory".