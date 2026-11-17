NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked authorities to look into a representation, which will be submitted by a petitioner, concerning passenger amenities at railway stations, and take appropriate remedial measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers.

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while hearing a plea seeking directions to authorities to ensure safe and hygienic drinking water, cleanliness and sanitation, emergency medical facilities, functional toilets and accessibility for passengers at railway stations.

The bench observed that the petitioner has approached the top court relying upon a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India which highlighted deficiencies in sanitation and maintenance of various passenger amenities at railway stations across the country.

It noted that a similar representation was submitted to the authorities concerned in September this year.

"While we are of the considered view that the nature of grievances flagged by the petitioner are of substantial public interest, we also take note of the fact that the authorities may require reasonable time to examine the recommendations made in the CAG report and the other issues raised by the petitioner," the bench said in its November 16 order.

"Accordingly, we direct the petitioner to pursue the aforesaid representation before the authorities concerned, who shall look into the same and take appropriate remedial measures, as may be necessary, to ensure the health and safety of passengers availing railway services," it said, while disposing of the petition.

In the plea, the petitioner had sought directions to ensure comprehensive and periodic testing of all passenger drinking water sources at railway stations in accordance with prescribed standards.