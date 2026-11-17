The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear after the winter break self-styled godman Asaram's plea challenging the Rajasthan High Court order upholding his conviction and life sentence in the Jodhpur rape case.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran noted that Asaram has surrendered before the authorities on expiry of his parole on October 26 in the case.

"We will hear the matter immediately after the winter break," the bench observed.

It also noted that Asaram’s appeal against his conviction and sentence in the 2013 rape case lodged in Gandhinagar was still pending in the Gujarat High Court.

The top court will reopen after the winter break on January 4.

On October 14, the top court refused to entertain the plea of Asaram challenging the Gujarat High Court's order refusing to grant him bail in the case to visit his ailing wife.

Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment in separate rape cases lodged in Jodhpur and Gandhinagar.