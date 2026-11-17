NEW DELHI: Attorney General R. Venkataramani on Tuesday granted consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against the advocate Pravin Singhal over alleged scandalous remarks made against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in open court.
The complaint filed by the Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) states the remarks were intemperate, disrespectful and tended to lower the authority of the Supreme Court.
"Also, the remarks were allegedly directed at the CJI personally, rather than at any judicial order," it said.
On November 16, Monday, Advocate Singhal told Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing that he did not deserve to sit in his chair and lacked integrity.
Singhal was seeking an urgent hearing regarding an ongoing contempt case against him. He claimed he had submitted documents or a petition directly to the CJI’s office 15 days earlier, on November 2 and had received no response.
The AG, after perusing the complaint filed by SCAORA and supporting material, granted consent under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act.
The law requires AG consent to prevent misuse of contempt jurisdiction and to ensure only serious cases reach the court. The grant of consent signals the AG considered the alleged conduct serious.
Once the petition is filed, the SC will scrutinise the exact remarks allegedly told to the CJI, as recorded in the proceedings. The court will decide if they amount to criminal contempt.