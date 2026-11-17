NEW DELHI: Attorney General R. Venkataramani on Tuesday granted consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against the advocate Pravin Singhal over alleged scandalous remarks made against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in open court.

The complaint filed by the Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) states the remarks were intemperate, disrespectful and tended to lower the authority of the Supreme Court.

"Also, the remarks were allegedly directed at the CJI personally, rather than at any judicial order," it said.

On November 16, Monday, Advocate Singhal told Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing that he did not deserve to sit in his chair and lacked integrity.