NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reprimanded Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for failing to file their replies in a suo motu criminal contempt case over their alleged remarks against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, granting them a “last and final” opportunity to respond within three weeks.

A Division Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj expressed strong displeasure over the repeated delays and rejected a request by the leaders’ counsel for further time. “….we have a report that full compliance has been done. Now we will not give you further time.

This is not done. You are taking us for a ride. We have a report from the registry [that] all papers have been supplied... Now you file your replies; otherwise, we will close your right,” the bench said.

The HC said the leaders had already been given enough time and had repeatedly sought adjournments despite the registry confirming that all necessary papers were supplied.

The suo motu contempt proceedings stem from alleged remarks by the AAP leaders against Justice Sharma, which the HC had observed tended to scandalise the judiciary.

The bench made it clear that no further extension would be granted. If the leaders fail to submit their replies within the stipulated three weeks, their right to do so will be closed.

‘Scandalise the judiciary’

The suo motu contempt proceedings stem from alleged remarks by AAP leaders against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, which the high court had observed tended to scandalise the judiciary. The case will be listed after three weeks.