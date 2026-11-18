NEW DELHI: Nearly one-third of Delhi's voters, around 47 lakhs, marked Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate, the petitioners have told the Supreme Court that Delhi's SIR is not revision, it is mass deletion.

An application filed by Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri in their pending PIL seeks directions to the Election Commission to safeguard against misuse of Form 7 and to implement its own November 6 instructions for ASDD voters.

Of the 47.56 lakh in ASDD, 33,12,909 were issued notices for 'No Mapping' and 'Logical Discrepancies'. Many of them, petitioners say, are genuine voters who were not at home when BLOs visited, or whose data did not map due to ECI's own errors.

On October 28, the Supreme Court questioned why such voters must file Form 6, meant for new voters, to get back on the roll. Following that, ECI issued instructions on November 6 to CEOs of seven states including Delhi, allowing excluded voters to submit enumeration forms afresh with explanation.

Petitioners say the instructions are not being implemented on the ground. They seek a compliance report, permission for all ASDD voters in Delhi to submit enumeration forms, restoration of earlier EPIC numbers, and extension of timeline.

The application also alleges Form 7 misused. In Mustafabad, 787 Form 7s seeking deletion of Muslim electors were filed in names of 20 BJP BLAs, 16 of whom denied filing. 28 voters shown as dead were found alive.

The petitioners want all Form 7s publicly disclosed, BLA status disclosed, and FIRs for forgery.

Claims end November 25, disposal December 15, final roll December 22. If ASDD voters are not restored now, they will lose the right to vote in the next election.

Now the Court will take up the matter and adjudicate the issue.