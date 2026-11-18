GUWAHATI: First, it was Post Malone, and then came Guns N’ Roses. Guwahati’s journey has been remarkable – from the shadow of the gun and insurgency to the excitement of international music.

As militancy has ebbed in Assam, music has taken the centre stage.

Some 30,000 rock fans from various parts of India as well as Bangladesh and Nepal got a rare opportunity to watch American singer, songwriter, and lead vocalist Axl Rose and his team perform live in Guwahati’s Veterinary Ground on Tuesday.

For some young women, life came full circle. They told the media that they had grown up listening to their fathers sing Guns N’ Roses songs, and years later on Tuesday, they found themselves standing by them in the audience, as the legendary rock band performed live on stage.

The event was well organised, and concert-goers praised Assam’s hospitality and Guwahati’s cleanliness and weather.

The Guns N’ Roses show was not merely about a famous international band performing in a new city. It demonstrated that Guwahati can draw audiences across state and national boundaries, and that there is a sizeable market waiting to be tapped.