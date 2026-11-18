GUWAHATI: First, it was Post Malone, and then came Guns N’ Roses. Guwahati’s journey has been remarkable – from the shadow of the gun and insurgency to the excitement of international music.
As militancy has ebbed in Assam, music has taken the centre stage.
Some 30,000 rock fans from various parts of India as well as Bangladesh and Nepal got a rare opportunity to watch American singer, songwriter, and lead vocalist Axl Rose and his team perform live in Guwahati’s Veterinary Ground on Tuesday.
For some young women, life came full circle. They told the media that they had grown up listening to their fathers sing Guns N’ Roses songs, and years later on Tuesday, they found themselves standing by them in the audience, as the legendary rock band performed live on stage.
The event was well organised, and concert-goers praised Assam’s hospitality and Guwahati’s cleanliness and weather.
The Guns N’ Roses show was not merely about a famous international band performing in a new city. It demonstrated that Guwahati can draw audiences across state and national boundaries, and that there is a sizeable market waiting to be tapped.
Taking a leaf out of Shillong in neighbouring Meghalaya, which has for years cultivated a vibrant concert culture and regularly attracts music lovers to its stages, Guwahati is beginning to taste the possibilities of what could well become a concert economy.
Ahead of Post Malone’s performance in Guwahati on December 8 last year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that it was just the beginning.
“Assam is now ready to host world-class concerts and events. Post Malone’s performance is expected to boost cultural engagement and economic activity,” he stated.
Assam’s Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah recalled that there was a time when insurgency, violence and uncertainty dominated headlines from Assam.
He said the successful conduct of the Guns N’ Roses concert reflected a remarkable shift from a troubled past to a future driven by music, tourism and new opportunities.
“Assam’s journey from guns to roses is more than a play on words. It is a story of peace, progress and creating opportunities for the next generation. It reflects Assam’s transformation and Guwahati’s growing ambition to become a destination for international entertainment and cultural events,” the minister said
Music lovers have heaped praise on the Chief Minister for making the once-in-a-lifetime experience possible, with some urging him to bring American rock bands Metallica and Bon Jovi to Guwahati next.