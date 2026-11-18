The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of being more concerned about Rahul Gandhi's remarks at Columbia University on the country's economy than about its health.

Hitting back at the BJP over its attack, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The government is not bothered about the health of the economy, the government is not bothered about inflation, the government is bothered about Rahul Gandhi speaking about it and the world listening to it."

During a fireside chat at Columbia University on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "...India is sitting on an economic disaster."

"That's the reality of it. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside. But India has got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," he added.

The BJP attacked Gandhi over his remarks, accusing him of attempting to tarnish India's image on foreign soil. The ruling party alleged that his comments on the country's economy, democracy and electoral system were aimed at undermining India's global standing.

"They are not bothered about the fundamental problem of the economy, they are bothered about the fundamental problem being discussed. These are the misplaced priorities of this government," Khera told reporters.