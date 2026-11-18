The BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Indian economy at Columbia University and said he is the "leader of anti-India propaganda" who repeatedly speaks ill of the country on foreign soil.

Citing projections by various global agencies, the BJP said the world recognises India as one of the fastest-growing economies, but Gandhi is busy portraying India as an "economic disaster".

In a fireside chat at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday, Gandhi said India is sitting on an "economic disaster" with massive unemployment, a broken manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in its education system.

He said India's economic model "stopped giving results almost a decade ago" and criticised the government's initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Start-up India', claiming they had failed to revive the country's "broken" economic backbone.

In a post on X, BJP national media convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal accused Gandhi of repeatedly portraying India negatively on foreign soil, saying this has become a "recurring pattern".

"While the world recognises India as one of the fastest-growing major economies, Rahul Gandhi is busy portraying the country as an 'economic disaster' on foreign soil," he said.

IMF and Moody's have projected India's economic growth to be 7 per cent for FY27, while RBI's professional forecasters have estimated a 7.1 per cent growth rate for the same period. Goldman Sachs expects India's real GDP to grow by 6.9 per cent in 2026 despite global economic uncertainties, Agarwal said.

Citing a World Bank report, the BJP leader said poverty at the lower-middle-income benchmark has declined from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent, lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty.

"From infrastructure and manufacturing to digital transformation, services, investment and financial inclusion, India is advancing across sectors and strengthening its position in the global economy," he said.