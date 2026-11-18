NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked medical colleges and institutions across the country to “examine” the new draft rules aimed at replacing and reducing the use of animals in scientific experiments.
The draft rule, ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026’, has proposed that researchers should look for a “scientifically satisfactory method" or "testing strategy” that does not “entail the use of live animals.”
It has also suggested reducing the number of animals in scientific projects and “eliminating or reducing to the minimum any possible pain, suffering, distress or lasting harm to the animals.”
The draft regulation, which aims to establish measures to protect animals used for scientific or educational purposes, also states that stray and feral animals of domestic species must not be used in experiments.
However, there are exemptions under which competent authorities can waive this requirement. This includes an “essential need for studies concerning the health and welfare of the animals or serious threats to the environment or to human or animal health” and the need for “scientific justification” that the “purpose of the experiment can be achieved only by using a stray or feral animal.”
The draft rule proposed by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, through the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA), has been forwarded for gazette notification dated September 30 and published in the Gazette of India on October 6.
In a public notice dated November 16, the NMC Secretary, Dr Raghav Langer, asked all medical colleges and institutions to examine the draft rules carefully and submit their comments, suggestions, and objections directly to the Member Secretary (CCSEA) within 30 days of the notice’s publication.
He also suggested that a copy of the comments should be mailed to Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Kumar Pant, Senior Advisor, NMC, at sr.advisor.ugmeb@nmc.org.in
The new rule states that the animal used for experimentation must be mandatorily certified by the Veterinarian of the Institutional Animal Ethics Committee (IAEC), and the certificate must state whether the experiments are mild, severe, moderate, or noninvasive in nature, and whether the animal is fit for the desired experiment.
The IAEC may grant approval for a class of repetitive or curriculum-based teaching experiments for a period not exceeding five years, subject to periodic reviews.
It also mandates that every establishment must constitute a nine-member committee for the control and supervision of experiments, breeding, housing, and trading, which will be valid for three years. It will apply to where animals are used, or intended to be used, in experiments or bred specifically so their organs or tissues may be used for scientific purposes.
The rules apply until the animals have been euthanised or rehabilitated to a suitable habitat or husbandry system upon completion of experimentation.
These rules will not apply to non-experimental agricultural practices; non-experimental clinical veterinary practices; veterinary clinical field trials required for the marketing authorisation of a legally approved veterinary medicinal product except test batch and quality control trials for batch manufacturing; practices undertaken for recognised animal husbandry; practices undertaken for the primary purpose of identification of an animal; practices not likely to cause pain, suffering, distress or lasting harm equivalent to, or higher than, that caused by the introduction of a needle in accordance with good veterinary practice.
The proposal states that experiments may be carried out for only basic research aimed at the advancement of knowledge, including fundamental research in biological, biomedical, behavioural or veterinary sciences; translational or applied research with one or more of the following aims: the avoidance, prevention, diagnosis or treatment of disease, ill-health or other pathological conditions or their effects on human beings, animals or plants; the assessment, detection, regulation or modification of physiological conditions in human beings, animals or plants; or the welfare of animals and the improvement of the production conditions for animals reared for agricultural purposes.
Experiments may also be carried out for the development, manufacture or testing of the quality, effectiveness and safety of drugs, food and feedstuffs and other substances or products; protection of the natural environment in the interests of the health or welfare of human beings or animals; research aimed at preservation of the species; higher education, or professional training for the acquisition, maintenance or improvement of vocational skills; forensic investigations in accordance with the legal requirement.
The draft rules clearly state the category of animals on which the experiment shall be prohibited. These include specimens of those animals protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022.
There are requirements for breeders, traders and users. It states that no establishment shall carry out the business or house animals for breeding or trading of animals for the purpose of experiments unless it is registered with the CCSEA.
Every breeder, trader, or establishment will have to apply for registration through the existing online portal developed by CCSEA. They will also have to submit a quarterly report to IAEC and an annual report for each financial year to the Committee on or before March 31 each year.
Violations of any rule may attract suspension or revocation of registration.