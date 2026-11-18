The draft rule proposed by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, through the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA), has been forwarded for gazette notification dated September 30 and published in the Gazette of India on October 6.

In a public notice dated November 16, the NMC Secretary, Dr Raghav Langer, asked all medical colleges and institutions to examine the draft rules carefully and submit their comments, suggestions, and objections directly to the Member Secretary (CCSEA) within 30 days of the notice’s publication.

He also suggested that a copy of the comments should be mailed to Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Kumar Pant, Senior Advisor, NMC, at sr.advisor.ugmeb@nmc.org.in

The new rule states that the animal used for experimentation must be mandatorily certified by the Veterinarian of the Institutional Animal Ethics Committee (IAEC), and the certificate must state whether the experiments are mild, severe, moderate, or noninvasive in nature, and whether the animal is fit for the desired experiment.

The IAEC may grant approval for a class of repetitive or curriculum-based teaching experiments for a period not exceeding five years, subject to periodic reviews.

It also mandates that every establishment must constitute a nine-member committee for the control and supervision of experiments, breeding, housing, and trading, which will be valid for three years. It will apply to where animals are used, or intended to be used, in experiments or bred specifically so their organs or tissues may be used for scientific purposes.

The rules apply until the animals have been euthanised or rehabilitated to a suitable habitat or husbandry system upon completion of experimentation.

These rules will not apply to non-experimental agricultural practices; non-experimental clinical veterinary practices; veterinary clinical field trials required for the marketing authorisation of a legally approved veterinary medicinal product except test batch and quality control trials for batch manufacturing; practices undertaken for recognised animal husbandry; practices undertaken for the primary purpose of identification of an animal; practices not likely to cause pain, suffering, distress or lasting harm equivalent to, or higher than, that caused by the introduction of a needle in accordance with good veterinary practice.

The proposal states that experiments may be carried out for only basic research aimed at the advancement of knowledge, including fundamental research in biological, biomedical, behavioural or veterinary sciences; translational or applied research with one or more of the following aims: the avoidance, prevention, diagnosis or treatment of disease, ill-health or other pathological conditions or their effects on human beings, animals or plants; the assessment, detection, regulation or modification of physiological conditions in human beings, animals or plants; or the welfare of animals and the improvement of the production conditions for animals reared for agricultural purposes.