The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of damaging India's image during his foreign visits, claiming that economic data contradicts his criticism of the country's economy.

Speaking at a fireside chat at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday, Gandhi described India as sitting on an "economic disaster", citing "massive unemployment", a "broken" manufacturing base and "deep-rooted problems" in the education system.

He also claimed that India's economic model had "stopped giving results almost a decade ago" and criticised government initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Start-up India', alleging that they had failed to revive the country's "broken" economic backbone.

Reacting to his remarks, JD(U) national general secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad told PTI that Gandhi's comments on India's national pride and identity during foreign visits hurt ordinary Indians.

"Whenever he travels abroad, his comments on India's national pride and identity hurt ordinary Indians. He has said nothing new. He has once again attempted to tarnish India's image, but the available data does not support his claims," Prasad said.

He said the global economy is going through a period of turbulence due to the changing international situation, the crisis in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but India's growth rate is more than twice the global growth rate.