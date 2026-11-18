The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of damaging India's image during his foreign visits, claiming that economic data contradicts his criticism of the country's economy.
Speaking at a fireside chat at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday, Gandhi described India as sitting on an "economic disaster", citing "massive unemployment", a "broken" manufacturing base and "deep-rooted problems" in the education system.
He also claimed that India's economic model had "stopped giving results almost a decade ago" and criticised government initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Start-up India', alleging that they had failed to revive the country's "broken" economic backbone.
Reacting to his remarks, JD(U) national general secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad told PTI that Gandhi's comments on India's national pride and identity during foreign visits hurt ordinary Indians.
"Whenever he travels abroad, his comments on India's national pride and identity hurt ordinary Indians. He has said nothing new. He has once again attempted to tarnish India's image, but the available data does not support his claims," Prasad said.
He said the global economy is going through a period of turbulence due to the changing international situation, the crisis in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but India's growth rate is more than twice the global growth rate.
Prasad said India has achieved the distinction of becoming the world's fourth-largest economy and is moving towards becoming the third-largest.
"India has achieved the distinction of becoming the world's fourth-largest economy and is moving towards becoming the third-largest. The IMF and other international institutions have consistently given positive assessments of the Indian economy, describing it as a growing and stable economy," he said.
Rejecting allegations of a lack of employment opportunities, the JD(U) leader said employment opportunities have increased and cited Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) statistics to support his argument.
"There are jobs and employment opportunities. We are performing well in the core sectors. EPFO statistics will testify to the continuous increase in employment opportunities. The role of the MSME sector in the economy has also improved. Overall, India's position is better," he said.
Prasad said GDP growth reflects the overall performance of different sectors of the economy.
"When we perform well across sectors, it is reflected in the country's GDP," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)