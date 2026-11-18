Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday reviewed preparedness for approaching Cyclone Akvan with the General Manager of South Coast Railway and other senior railway officials.

"The minister directed railway officials to take all necessary precautionary measures, with special emphasis on passenger safety, protection of railway infrastructure, regulation of train operations and advance restoration planning," a ministry's press note said.

"Dedicated War Rooms have been activated at Divisional, Zonal and Railway Board levels to ensure real-time monitoring, effective coordination and prompt response to any eventuality," it added.

Officials said that essential materials, restoration machinery and manpower have been kept ready for immediate deployment.

Additionally, continuous monitoring of train operations is being undertaken to minimise passenger inconvenience, they added.

"The preparedness measures also include close coordination with state government, local administration and disaster management agencies, along with timely dissemination of information regarding train cancellations, diversions and rescheduling," a senior official from the ministry said.

South Coast Railway is on high alert to safeguard passengers and railway assets, ensure effective emergency response and facilitate swift operation of train services following the cyclone.