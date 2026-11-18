Singh had also boarded another Mogami frigate, JS Kumano, at Yokosuka in 2022. But Japan's export rules have since changed.

Earlier this year, Tokyo scrapped the restriction that limited exports of finished defence equipment to five non-lethal categories: rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping. Exports of lethal platforms, including warships and missiles, can now be considered case by case.

India, which signed a defence equipment and technology transfer agreement with Japan in December 2015, is eligible.

TNIE had first reported in July that Tokyo has offered to transfer the design and production rights for the frigates, along with critical technologies, to India.

The proposal is understood to include integration of Indian weapons like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, with the frigates likely to be built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders or Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). If it materialises, it will be Japan's first major defence platform export to India.