NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday went on board Japan's Mogami-class stealth frigate JS Natori at the Yokosuka naval base, with Tokyo having offered to transfer the design and production rights of the warship to India, a day before the two countries hold their fourth 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Tokyo.
Japanese defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi accompanied him. "Our growing maritime cooperation reflects the deep trust and shared commitment of India and Japan toward ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific," Singh said on X after touring the frigate.
Singh had also boarded another Mogami frigate, JS Kumano, at Yokosuka in 2022. But Japan's export rules have since changed.
Earlier this year, Tokyo scrapped the restriction that limited exports of finished defence equipment to five non-lethal categories: rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping. Exports of lethal platforms, including warships and missiles, can now be considered case by case.
India, which signed a defence equipment and technology transfer agreement with Japan in December 2015, is eligible.
TNIE had first reported in July that Tokyo has offered to transfer the design and production rights for the frigates, along with critical technologies, to India.
The proposal is understood to include integration of Indian weapons like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, with the frigates likely to be built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders or Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). If it materialises, it will be Japan's first major defence platform export to India.
Defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh had toured another Mogami frigate, JS Niyodo, in July. Koizumi began his maiden India visit in August at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai, where he met Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and went on board the stealth destroyer INS Chennai.
When Koizumi met the defence minister in New Delhi the next day, the two agreed to "explore the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design by leveraging Japan's technological expertise and India's production capabilities", according to the joint statement.
The push comes amid concerns in both capitals over China's expanding military presence, from the East and South China Seas to the Indian Ocean.
India and Japan are also looking at joint production. In July, they inked their first-ever defence co-development agreement, for the UNICORN stealth mast for Indian warships, with Bharat Electronics as the Indian partner.
Singh will hold bilateral talks with Koizumi, their third meeting this year, before the 2+2 on Thursday. External affairs minister S Jaishankar, the 2+2's other co-chair, will also hold separate strategic talks with Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi. He met former prime minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday to discuss strategic convergence and economic security.