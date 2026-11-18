India and Japan are set to review their bilateral defence ties and strategic cooperation as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday for the fourth edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

Singh and Jaishankar will co-chair the Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2) with their Japanese counterparts, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two-day visit comes a day after the Quad leaders' summit in Manila, Philippines and as India hosts a joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise involving the four member countries.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, is a strategic grouping focused on promoting a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific through cooperation in maritime security, technology, infrastructure and disaster response.

The India-Japan 2+2 dialogue follows the previous round held in New Delhi on August 20, 2024.

India and Japan will review the full range of bilateral strategic and defence cooperation, exchange views on regional and global developments and reaffirm their shared commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the MEA said.

The two sides are expected to discuss defence equipment and technology, maritime security, joint military exercises across all three services and defence industrial partnerships, it said.