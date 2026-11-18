NEW DELHI: India and its Quad partners on Tuesday recommitted to a free and open Indo-Pacific, unveiling plans for their first joint anti-submarine patrol aircraft exercise and backing new undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean. The planned exercise comes amid China’s expanding naval presence across the Indo-Pacific, including the Indian Ocean Region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met in Philippine capital Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit on Tuesday. It was the first Quad leaders’ summit in over two years.

Trump’s participation was notable as he had declined to attend the proposed summit in India last year amid tensions with New Delhi over a trade deal. Also, Trump is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

In a signal to China, the joint statement said the Quad leaders “strongly oppose any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability”.

The summit, the first since the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, took note of cross-border terror with the leaders saying they “unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism”. The reference is significant as the Quad foreign ministers’ statement in Atlanta last month did not mention terrorism.