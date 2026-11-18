NEW DELHI: India and its Quad partners on Tuesday recommitted to a free and open Indo-Pacific, unveiling plans for their first joint anti-submarine patrol aircraft exercise and backing new undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean. The planned exercise comes amid China’s expanding naval presence across the Indo-Pacific, including the Indian Ocean Region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met in Philippine capital Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit on Tuesday. It was the first Quad leaders’ summit in over two years.
Trump’s participation was notable as he had declined to attend the proposed summit in India last year amid tensions with New Delhi over a trade deal. Also, Trump is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
In a signal to China, the joint statement said the Quad leaders “strongly oppose any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability”.
The summit, the first since the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, took note of cross-border terror with the leaders saying they “unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism”. The reference is significant as the Quad foreign ministers’ statement in Atlanta last month did not mention terrorism.
Modi described Quad as a “constructive and trusted partnership” for India that gave fresh momentum to the vision of a “free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific”.
Trump called Quad members “the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific”, adding that they would work together to ensure “open, safe, and resilient maritime transit corridors”.
On maritime security, the statement welcomed the launch of an Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration. It also announced the first joint flight of the four countries’ maritime patrol aircraft.
“In 2027, our respective P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context, making our seas safer,” the statement said.
P-8 is a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft built for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, as well as surveillance. India operates the P-8I variant, while the US and Australia operate the P-8A. Japan operates the P-3C Orion.
1. India will host the first Quad Business Leaders Forum early next year. The meet aims to bring together leaders of government and business in Quad countries
2. Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration launched to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness
3. With eye on China, Quad leaders opposed “any destabilising or unilateral actions” to change status quo, including by “force or coercion”