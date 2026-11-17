US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised his ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a “very tough man” and calling the leaders of the four-nation Quad grouping “phenomenal people” ahead of their summit in Manila.

Speaking to reporters alongside Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump said his longstanding personal rapport with the three leaders helped strengthen ties among their countries.

“We have a great relationship with these people and these countries, and we have right from the beginning. I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people, and they're friends of mine, so that helps. That really helps,” he said.

Referring to Modi, Trump added, “And by the way, he's a very tough man, just in case.” He then turned to Takaichi, saying, “And she may be even tougher. And we're okay, too.”

The remarks came ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, the first in-person meeting of the grouping's leaders since 2024 and Trump's first such meeting in his current term.

Trump also highlighted cooperation among the four countries on critical minerals, particularly rare earths, saying they were stepping up production to reduce dependence on dominant global suppliers.

“We're doing very well. We are making rare earth at a level that we've never made before. We're gonna catch them within 10 months,” he said, adding that the US, India and Japan were all ramping up production.

The summit is expected to focus on strengthening economic and security cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, with particular emphasis on critical supply chains, advanced manufacturing, emerging technologies and private-sector engagement.

Among the initiatives being discussed is an inaugural Quad Business Leaders' Forum to bring together business executives, policymakers and government representatives to promote investment and cooperation in strategic sectors, including semiconductors, clean energy and digital infrastructure.

Representatives of the four countries' export credit agencies are also scheduled to meet in Tokyo on November 18 to explore financing mechanisms for joint projects across the region.

Another proposed initiative, the Super Intelligence Accelerator, aims to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, advanced computing and related technologies, while promoting secure AI adoption across the Indo-Pacific.

The initiatives follow the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in October, where the four countries agreed to strengthen private-sector engagement and cooperation on economic security.