US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised his ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a “very tough man” and calling the leaders of the four-nation Quad grouping “phenomenal people” ahead of their summit in Manila.
Speaking to reporters alongside Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump said his longstanding personal rapport with the three leaders helped strengthen ties among their countries.
“We have a great relationship with these people and these countries, and we have right from the beginning. I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people, and they're friends of mine, so that helps. That really helps,” he said.
Referring to Modi, Trump added, “And by the way, he's a very tough man, just in case.” He then turned to Takaichi, saying, “And she may be even tougher. And we're okay, too.”
The remarks came ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, the first in-person meeting of the grouping's leaders since 2024 and Trump's first such meeting in his current term.
Trump also highlighted cooperation among the four countries on critical minerals, particularly rare earths, saying they were stepping up production to reduce dependence on dominant global suppliers.
“We're doing very well. We are making rare earth at a level that we've never made before. We're gonna catch them within 10 months,” he said, adding that the US, India and Japan were all ramping up production.
The summit is expected to focus on strengthening economic and security cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, with particular emphasis on critical supply chains, advanced manufacturing, emerging technologies and private-sector engagement.
Among the initiatives being discussed is an inaugural Quad Business Leaders' Forum to bring together business executives, policymakers and government representatives to promote investment and cooperation in strategic sectors, including semiconductors, clean energy and digital infrastructure.
Representatives of the four countries' export credit agencies are also scheduled to meet in Tokyo on November 18 to explore financing mechanisms for joint projects across the region.
Another proposed initiative, the Super Intelligence Accelerator, aims to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, advanced computing and related technologies, while promoting secure AI adoption across the Indo-Pacific.
The initiatives follow the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in October, where the four countries agreed to strengthen private-sector engagement and cooperation on economic security.
Beyond the Quad agenda, Trump was also asked about his upcoming visit to China for the APEC summit and his planned discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Dismissing reports of differences between his Commerce and Treasury secretaries over US policy towards Beijing, Trump said the two officials had handled their differing views well.
“No, no, they've handled that very well. It's two opinions. It's two lines of thought. They've handled it very well, and it's going very well. I look forward to being in China. We have some very important things to discuss,” he said.
Trump also welcomed Nvidia's decision to establish a national security and export control oversight committee, calling it a good move.
Asked whether he would consider meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin separately, Trump said he would if the opportunity arose. “I don't know, but I would. If it's available, I would do that,” he said.
On the possibility of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joining the gatherings, Trump said he had heard that Kim was interested in attending.
“I am the guest of President Xi. And I hear we're gonna have quite a landing. It's gonna be a beautiful thing,” he said, adding, “He would like to, yeah. We'll see what happens.”
(With inputs from ANI)