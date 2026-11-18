CHANDIGARH: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Surinder Singh alias Thikriwal, a supporter of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), at the Indira Gandhi International Airport following his deportation from the United States.
The case relates to a blast on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) at kilometre marker 1174-5, between Shambhu and Rajpura railway stations, on April 27.
The blast was allegedly carried out by KZF operatives to advance the organisation's terror activities, disrupt communal harmony and destabilise law and order in the state.
The NIA had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Singh during the investigation. Several criminal cases are also registered against him in different districts of Punjab.
During the investigation, it emerged that following the blast, Surinder Singh had uploaded a video on his Facebook account glorifying and supporting the incident, NIA sources said.
In the video, he also expressed support for those allegedly involved in the conspiracy, including the deceased accused Jagroop Singh, who died while carrying out the blast.
He described the KZF, a banned terrorist organisation, as a “Qaumi Organisation” and referred to Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, a designated individual terrorist (DIT), as ``the general of the Qaum”.
With his arrest, the NIA has so far arrested eight accused in the Rajpura-Shambhu railway blast case. The NIA is continuing its investigation into the wider conspiracy behind the blast and is also focusing on dismantling the alleged nexus between terrorists and their associates based abroad and disrupting their funding networks and infrastructure.
The NIA further stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing.