CHANDIGARH: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Surinder Singh alias Thikriwal, a supporter of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), at the Indira Gandhi International Airport following his deportation from the United States.

The case relates to a blast on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) at kilometre marker 1174-5, between Shambhu and Rajpura railway stations, on April 27.

The blast was allegedly carried out by KZF operatives to advance the organisation's terror activities, disrupt communal harmony and destabilise law and order in the state.

The NIA had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Singh during the investigation. Several criminal cases are also registered against him in different districts of Punjab.