NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave states a final window of two weeks to decide on raising the retirement age of district judicial officers from 60 to 62 years, before it pronounces its verdict.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant reserved the judgment in the All India Judges Association (AIJA) case, but made its stand very clear as it asked states to come back with "positive and constructive proposals," within two weeks time.

"The states which have not taken the decision yet, please take a decision within two weeks and apprise us. We are reserving the judgment," the bench said.

The Court was informed that 12 states have still not given assent, while 14 have agreed. On October 26, the Court had expressed satisfaction at the progress, but Wednesday's hearing showed the deadlock persists, as certain states have not filed their respective replies in the issue of raising the retirement age of district judicial officers from 60 to 62 years.

The bench requested Attorney General R Venkataramani to personally speak to Advocate Generals of the undecided states and persuade them.

The CJI said, "Uniformity has to be brought because there is a question of parity also," and added that we are earnestly appealing to all those states, who have not yet taken the decision or are in the process of considering the issue, to revisit this and come out with positive and constructive proposals."

The apex court was told by the petitioner, AIJA, that there is urgency in the case, as District judiciary is bleeding. "Vacancies are in thousands, pendency has crossed 5 crore, and experienced judges are retiring at 60 just when they are at their peak, when they can handle complex commercial, criminal and family cases with speed," the plea submitted.

The Court has already said financial burden cannot be a ground to oppose the hike. In fact, retaining judges saves the cost of fresh recruitment, training, and infrastructure.

The Justice K Jagannath Shetty Commission recommended 62 years ago in the 1990s. HC judges already retire at 62. Supreme Court judges at 65. The district judiciary alone is stuck at 60 in many states.