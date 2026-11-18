NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said a stay of conviction cannot be granted merely to enable a politician to contest an upcoming election, holding that electoral ambitions cannot be the basis for exercising the exceptional power.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu laid down the principle while dismissing the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal against an Allahabad High Court order in the fake birth certificate case involving senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatma and son Abdullah Azam Khan.

The court upheld the stay of conviction granted to Azam Khan by the High Court and extended the relief to his wife and son, observing that all three were implicated in a single conspiracy charge.

"We unequivocally disavow and reject any plea that seeks a stay of conviction anchored purely on political expediency, electoral ambitions, or the exigencies of upcoming election campaigns. Courts of law cannot permit statutory powers to be leveraged to suit political calendars or electoral ambitions," the bench said.

The court distinguished between suspension of sentence and stay of conviction, noting that while suspension of sentence halts imprisonment, a stay of conviction temporarily suspends the legal consequences flowing from the conviction, including disqualification from contesting elections.

It said the latter required stronger justification, as it effectively suspends the finding of guilt itself.