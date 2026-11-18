The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response to a PIL challenging the delay in finalising the revised Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for appointing judges to the SC and high courts.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale issued notice to the Centre on the petition, which also sought directions to bring collegium decisions under the purview of the Right to Information Act.

Filed by NGO Lok Prahari, the petition said the revised MoP had remained unfinalised for nearly 11 years despite repeated correspondence between the Union government and the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Justice Narasimha on November 2 had recused himself as he had earlier appeared as an Additional Solicitor General in the NJAC proceedings before the top court.

The plea flagged the absence of clearly defined and publicly available criteria for evaluating and selecting candidates for appointment to the constitutional courts.

The MoP is a set of documents governing the appointment, elevation and transfer of high court and Supreme Court judges.

(With inputs from PTI)