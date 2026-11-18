NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea on allegation that Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck "interfered in India's domestic politics" at the Bharat Summit 2026 held in Hyderabad and seeking removal of the video of his remarks.

Advocate Rizwan brought up the case during the mentioning on Wednesday before a bench headed by the CJI Surya Kant. The Supreme Court said it will be heard on Friday.

Rizwan alleged that Filibeck, Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists, interfered in India’s democratic system by criticising the government and expressing support for the Opposition. He sought the removal of videos in which Filibeck is seen raising the “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” slogan.

"May I pray for urgency in this matter? A programme was conducted in Telangana under the aegis of the Government of Telangana and some foundations, including Samruddha Bharat Foundation," Rizwan told before the court.

He submitted to the Supreme Court, "One person (Filibeck) from Italy represents the Party of European Socialists. He directly intervened in the Indian democratic system and used a very abusive slogan."

He said the slogan was the Opposition's rallying cry and the Italian delegate translated that into English for the other delegates.

In the same speech, he said, Filibeck said he was convinced the government here was corrupt, that it was not bona fide, and he would work with the Opposition in this country to restore, save and safeguard its democratic process.

"It is a grave violation, My Lords. The video is in circulation. It deserves Your Lordships' intervention to pull down the video. I pray for an early hearing," he said.