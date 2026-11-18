RANCHI: At least three workers were killed following an accident involving a coal conveyor belt at the external Coal Handling Plant (CHP) of the NTPC Tandwa project in Chatra district of Jharkhand. According to preliminary information, the conveyor belt broke due to a flaw in its structural design, trapping workers beneath the debris.

Eyewitnesses informed that the incident occurred at 'Junction No. 1' of the coal conveyor belt, where a 'take-up trolley' collapsed, resulting in the deaths of the workers present at the site.

Reportedly, the contract for the construction of this conveyor belt was awarded by NTPC to a company called 'Thapson', which subsequently engaged a sub-contractor, 'Simplex', to carry out the work.

After being informed, the local administration and management were thrown into a state of alarm. Relief and rescue operations were launched immediately.

Four workers injured in the incident have been admitted to the NTPC Sanjeevani Hospital in Tandwa, where they are currently receiving medical care under the supervision of doctors.

Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Animesh Naithani officially confirmed the death of three workers in the accident.

“Upon receiving information about the incident, the officer-in-charge of Tandwa police station, Vipin Kumar, rushed to the site along with a police contingent. Currently, police, administrative officials, and rescue teams remain at the spot, and the situation is being closely monitored,” said the SP.

One of the deceased has been identified as Rajendra Soni, alias Raju, a resident of Tandwa. He had been employed with the company since 2019.