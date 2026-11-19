NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revised the validity periods of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, allowing newer Bharat Stage (BS)-VI-compliant private vehicles to go up to three years without renewing their certificates.

Under the revised rules, BS-VI-compliant private vehicles up to six years old, calculated from the date of first registration, will require a PUC certificate once every three years. Vehicles aged more than six years but not exceeding 10 years will have to renew their certificates annually. Those older than 10 years will require renewal every six months.

The revised framework links the frequency of emission testing to the age and emission standards of vehicles, reducing the compliance burden on owners of newer vehicles while ensuring regular monitoring of emissions from older ones.

A separate renewal schedule has been prescribed for BS-VI-compliant transport vehicles, which include those used for carrying passengers or goods for commercial and public purposes.

Such vehicles up to six years old will have to renew their PUC certificates once every two years. Those aged more than six years but up to 10 years will require annual renewal, while vehicles older than 10 years will have to undergo emission testing every six months.

For vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II and BS-III emission norms, PUC certificates will remain valid for three months. Vehicles meeting BS-IV emission standards will have a validity period of six months.

The changes have been notified through the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The revised provisions will apply to existing PUC certificates only when they are first renewed after the amended rules come into force. This means certificates issued under the earlier regime will retain their existing validity until their first renewal under the revised framework.

The notification also clarifies the effective date of renewed certificates. If an application for renewal is made within the 10 days preceding the expiry of an existing certificate, the renewed certificate will take effect from the date of expiry of the existing one. However, if renewal is sought after the certificate has expired, the new certificate will be valid from the date of renewal.

Under the existing regulatory framework, vehicles are required to carry a valid PUC certificate issued by an agency authorised by the respective state government and produce it before the designated authorities when demanded.