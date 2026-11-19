NEW DELHI: The centre has proposed bringing antimicrobials under the central regulatory framework applicable to new drugs to strengthen oversight of their quality, safety and efficacy and address antimicrobial resistance.

“The proposed amendment has been initiated in view of concerns regarding the grant of manufacturing licences for antimicrobial products without adequate regulatory scrutiny, including the requirement for studies such as bioavailability/bioequivalence and stability studies,” a Union Health Ministry official said.

The ministry has proposed an amendment to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, through a draft gazette notification dated November 6, seeking to include antimicrobials in the definition of new drug under Rule 2(1)(w)(v).

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major global public health concern and a priority requiring coordinated action, Union Health Ministry officials said.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration also underscored the need to address antimicrobial resistance through a ‘One Health’ approach.

Antimicrobials are agents that kill microorganisms or stop their growth. They include medicines used to treat or prevent infections, as well as substances applied to skin or surfaces to reduce microbes.

“The absence of such assessments may affect the quality, safety and efficacy of antimicrobial products. Substandard or ineffective antimicrobials can contribute to the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, posing risks to patient safety,” it added.

The proposed amendment seeks to bring antimicrobials within the regulatory framework applicable to new drugs under the 2019 rules.

Accordingly, manufacturers would be required to obtain permission from the Central Licensing Authority (CLA) before applying for a manufacturing licence from the concerned State Licensing Authority (SLA).