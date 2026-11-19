NEW DELHI: The centre has proposed bringing antimicrobials under the central regulatory framework applicable to new drugs to strengthen oversight of their quality, safety and efficacy and address antimicrobial resistance.
“The proposed amendment has been initiated in view of concerns regarding the grant of manufacturing licences for antimicrobial products without adequate regulatory scrutiny, including the requirement for studies such as bioavailability/bioequivalence and stability studies,” a Union Health Ministry official said.
The ministry has proposed an amendment to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, through a draft gazette notification dated November 6, seeking to include antimicrobials in the definition of new drug under Rule 2(1)(w)(v).
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major global public health concern and a priority requiring coordinated action, Union Health Ministry officials said.
The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration also underscored the need to address antimicrobial resistance through a ‘One Health’ approach.
Antimicrobials are agents that kill microorganisms or stop their growth. They include medicines used to treat or prevent infections, as well as substances applied to skin or surfaces to reduce microbes.
“The absence of such assessments may affect the quality, safety and efficacy of antimicrobial products. Substandard or ineffective antimicrobials can contribute to the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, posing risks to patient safety,” it added.
The proposed amendment seeks to bring antimicrobials within the regulatory framework applicable to new drugs under the 2019 rules.
Accordingly, manufacturers would be required to obtain permission from the Central Licensing Authority (CLA) before applying for a manufacturing licence from the concerned State Licensing Authority (SLA).
This will help strengthen the central regulatory oversight and help ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of antimicrobial products.
According to officials, manufacturing licences already granted will remain valid, and existing licence holders will not be required to reapply for permission under the proposed amendment.
The proposal is intended to serve as an additional regulatory safeguard against AMR by strengthening oversight of antimicrobial products and ensuring appropriate scrutiny of their quality, safety and efficacy before the grant of new manufacturing licences.
The measure is part of the government's broader efforts to promote the responsible use of antimicrobials, safeguard patient safety and address the growing public health challenge of AMR, the officials added.
The amendment is currently at the draft stage, and objections and suggestions have been invited from stakeholders and the public before its finalisation.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified AMR as one of the top global public health threats, occurring when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve to resist medicines. This resistance makes common infections harder to treat and increases the risk of severe illness and death.
The changes in the rules coincide with the World AMR Awareness Week (WAAW), which is being observed from November 18 to 24. The aim is to raise awareness about AMR and promote action against drug-resistant infections.