NEW DELHI: The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed a separate licensing framework for the sale of bulk drugs to strengthen regulatory oversight and accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

At present, a common licence covers the wholesale of both formulations and bulk drugs.

The proposed amendment seeks to establish a dedicated licensing framework for bulk drugs, enabling more focused regulatory oversight of their wholesale sale and greater accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The proposal was agreed upon by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) in its 67th meeting held on November 17, 2025, and by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) in its 93rd meeting held on February 16, 2026.

Officials said the proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, notified on November 2, are to introduce a separate application form (Form 19-BC) and licence form (Form 20-BC) for the sale of bulk drugs - active or inactive bulk substances - distinct from the existing licensing provisions for formulations.

Under the proposed framework, the licence will capture the categories of bulk drugs handled by wholesalers, including drugs covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.