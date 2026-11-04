Centre proposes immediate suspension of licences to manufacture drugs found 'Not of Standard Quality'

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards strengthening the regulatory framework for ensuring the quality and safety of medicines in the country, the centre has proposed immediate suspension of manufacturing licences for drugs Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) on specified critical quality parameters.

The proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, seek to enable prompt regulatory intervention upon detection of substandard medicines, prevent their continued manufacture and distribution, and strengthen the mechanism for ensuring compliance with prescribed quality standards, in the interest of patient safety and public health.

Under the existing provisions of the Drugs Rules, 1945, suspension or cancellation of a manufacturing licence is preceded by the prescribed regulatory procedure, including issuance of a show-cause notice.

This may result in a time gap between the declaration of a drug as NSQ and initiation of regulatory action.

During this period, the concerned drug may continue to remain in circulation, posing potential risks to public health and making effective recall more challenging.

To address this regulatory concern, the Union Health Ministry has proposed a provision for immediate suspension of the manufacturing licence of the concerned drug by the Central Licensing Approving Authority or the State Licensing Authority, as the case may be, upon receipt of a government analyst's report declaring the drug as NSQ with respect to Assay, Dissolution, Related Substances, Impurities or Sterility, officials said.

These parameters are critical to determining the quality of medicines.