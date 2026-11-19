NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has proposed the incorporation of Good Storage and Distribution Practices (GSDP) guidelines for pharmaceutical products into the Drugs Rules, 1945.

The proposal aims to ensure that the quality, safety, efficacy and integrity of pharmaceutical products are maintained throughout the distribution chain, from the manufacturer or importer to the point of supply to the patient.

The proposed framework builds upon the GSDP guidance developed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The guidelines seek to ensure the quality and identity of pharmaceutical products at every stage of the distribution process, including procurement, purchasing, storage, distribution, transportation, documentation and record-keeping.

Maintaining appropriate storage and distribution conditions is essential to preserving the quality and integrity of pharmaceutical products beyond the manufacturing stage.

The proposed GSDP framework seeks to address potential risks associated with their handling and movement across the supply chain, including deterioration, contamination, mix-ups, falsification, diversion and unauthorised distribution.

The incorporation of GSDP requirements into the Drugs Rules, 1945, is expected to strengthen the regulatory framework governing pharmaceutical distribution and support effective regulatory oversight, inspection and enforcement by the Central and State drug-control authorities.

“It will also promote robust documentation, record-keeping and traceability, while enhancing accountability among manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, distributors, stockists and other entities involved in the distribution process,” officials said.