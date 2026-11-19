RAIPUR: The rhythmic beats of traditional drums and the vibrant colours of tribal heritage are set to take centre stage in the national capital on Friday, as Chhattisgarh celebrates its State Day at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF).

Hosted at Amphitheatre-01 in Bharat Mandapam, the evening promises a captivating journey into the heart of central India’s living traditions.

The grand cultural showcase will be graced by Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka as the chief guest, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presiding over the celebration. Organised by the state’s Department of Culture, the event aims to give national and international audiences an authentic taste of Chhattisgarh’s artistic soul.

The highlight of the evening will be live performances of seven iconic folk dances, each telling a unique story of community life, devotion, and nature.

Dressed in traditional attire and accompanied by indigenous musical instruments, folk artists will bring the warmth of Chhattisgarh’s rural heartland straight to New Delhi’s audience. Deputy chief ministers, cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, and heads of various state boards will also join the festivities.