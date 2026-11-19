RAIPUR: The rhythmic beats of traditional drums and the vibrant colours of tribal heritage are set to take centre stage in the national capital on Friday, as Chhattisgarh celebrates its State Day at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF).
Hosted at Amphitheatre-01 in Bharat Mandapam, the evening promises a captivating journey into the heart of central India’s living traditions.
The grand cultural showcase will be graced by Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka as the chief guest, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presiding over the celebration. Organised by the state’s Department of Culture, the event aims to give national and international audiences an authentic taste of Chhattisgarh’s artistic soul.
The highlight of the evening will be live performances of seven iconic folk dances, each telling a unique story of community life, devotion, and nature.
Dressed in traditional attire and accompanied by indigenous musical instruments, folk artists will bring the warmth of Chhattisgarh’s rural heartland straight to New Delhi’s audience. Deputy chief ministers, cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, and heads of various state boards will also join the festivities.
Beyond the stage, the state's pavilion at Bharat Mandapam is drawing immense response, seamlessly blending centuries-old craftsmanship with modern ambition. Visitors are flocking to admire world-renowned Bastar bell-metal artefacts, intricate tribal jewellery, famed Champa Kosa silk, and handloom textiles.
The pavilion also highlights the state’s agricultural and ecological wealth through organic herbal products derived from forest produce and nutritious millet-based delicacies made from Kodo, Kutki, and Ragi.
Adding a modern twist to this cultural showcase is an immersive 3D virtual reality experience of the majestic Chitrakote Falls, allowing visitors to feel the mist and grandeur of Bastar’s natural beauty right inside the exhibition hall.
Alongside traditional artisans, local startups and young entrepreneurs are also presenting innovative products and emerging technologies—painting a complete picture of a state that honours its roots while confidently building its future.