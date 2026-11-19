Jaishankar also met former Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono at the LDP headquarters.

The meetings with the senior Japanese political leaders come ahead of the India-Japan 2+2 dialogue scheduled to be held later on Thursday, which will review the entire spectrum of bilateral strategic and defence cooperation.

Jaishankar will co-chair the dialogue with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while Japan will be represented by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

The dialogue is expected to provide an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views on regional and global developments and further strengthen their security and defence cooperation, including their shared commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with cooperation spanning defence, maritime security, trade, investment, technology and economic security.

(With inputs from PTI)