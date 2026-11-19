NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, to provide regulatory flexibility to certain categories of drugs, including medicinal gases, empty gelatin capsules and disinfectant fluids.

The proposed amendments seek to continue exemptions available to these categories under the earlier version of Schedule M, according to a draft Gazette notification issued by the ministry.

The step was taken after representations from stakeholders regarding the applicability of certain requirements under the revised Schedule M, notified in December 2023, to these products.

The matter was deliberated upon by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) at its 93rd meeting held on February 16.

The Board observed that certain requirements under the revised Schedule M might not be relevant to the manufacturing processes of medicinal gases, empty gelatin capsules and disinfectant fluids, officials said.

It was then recommended to continue the exemptions that were available to these categories under Schedule M before its revision.

The proposed amendment seeks to align regulatory requirements with the nature and manufacturing processes of these specific categories of drugs while maintaining effective regulatory oversight.

It also provides for licensing authorities to take product-specific decisions based on relevant scientific and practical considerations.

However, the officials said that the proposal does not dilute the applicable standards of quality, safety or regulatory oversight.

Instead, it aims to provide a product-specific regulatory framework while ensuring continued compliance with applicable quality requirements, it added.

The draft notification, GSR 985(E), dated November 6, has been published in the Gazette of India to invite objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public.