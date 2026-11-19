According to the joint statement, the ministers expect India to grant Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the project by February next year. The AoN, usually granted by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), is the first formal step in India's defence procurement process.

The ministers also committed to exploring joint development and design of naval ships, and to strengthening mine-countermeasure capabilities.

In a strong message to Pakistan, the ministers also condemned cross-border terrorism and called for concerted action against UN-listed groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxies.

The Resistance Front, an LeT proxy, was behind the Pahalgam massacre last year. Operation Sindoor had struck nine LeT and JeM terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, including their headquarters at Muridke and Bahawalpur.

China was not named, but its shadow was hard to miss as the ministers discussed the South and East China Seas and restated their opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion. They also flagged "grave concerns" over economic coercion through arbitrary export restrictions, which is widely seen as a swipe at Beijing's curbs on rare earths and critical minerals.

"We agreed to accelerate cooperation in the areas of niche, underwater and missile technologies," Singh further said. He added that both sides want an early agreement under which each country's navy could repair warships at the other's facilities.

A day before the 2+2, the defence minister had also inspected a Mogami-class stealth frigate at the Yokosuka naval base. Japan has been pitching the 5,500-tonne warship to India, offering its design and the option of building it in Indian shipyards.

As TNIE reported in July, the proposal is understood to include fitting Indian weapons such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. India is actively evaluating it, and the frigates are likely to be built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders or Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers.

The two sides also backed each other's bids for permanent seats in an expanded UN Security Council. The next 2+2 is set to be held in India with the two marking 75 years of diplomatic ties.