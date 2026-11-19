NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has held that the recovery of ornaments belonging to a deceased woman from an accused cannot, by itself, establish murder unless the prosecution proves that the theft and killing were part of the same transaction.

Setting aside a man's murder conviction, the court said recovery of stolen property alone cannot establish guilt in the absence of a complete and unbroken chain of circumstantial evidence.

A Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul M. Pancholi allowed the appeal filed by Bheemanagouda alias Bheemajja against the Karnataka High Court's July 9, 2024, judgment upholding his conviction under Section 302 of the IPC, now Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and life imprisonment awarded by the Sessions Court, Davanagere.

The victim, Sharadamma, was found dead on September 5, 2013, with her body stuffed inside an iron drum near a limestone kiln in Harapanahalli. The prosecution alleged that the appellant, who was in an illicit relationship with her, suspected her of having another affair, strangled her with a plastic strap, stole her ornaments and dumped her body.

The trial court rejected the ‘last seen together’ evidence of prosecution witnesses 13 and 14, citing a delay of 58 days in recording their statements. It convicted the accused solely on the basis of the recovery under Section 27 of the Evidence Act and acquitted him of the charge under Section 201 IPC. The High Court, however, accepted the last-seen evidence and upheld the conviction.

The Supreme Court observed that motive assumes significance in cases based on circumstantial evidence. It said both courts had erred in treating general knowledge of an alleged illicit relationship as proof of motive. The victim's nephew (PW 5) and husband (PW 7) admitted that they had no personal knowledge of the alleged relationship. No witness testified to any suspicion or quarrel between the victim and the accused.

The court also found the recovery doubtful. One panch witness was not examined, two others did not testify about the disclosure, and the seizure memo was dictated by the investigating officer. The prosecution also failed to establish that the deceased was wearing the recovered ornaments when she was last seen.

Crucially, no charges under Sections 379, 392 or 404 IPC relating to theft, robbery or misappropriation were framed. The Bench held that the recovery of ornaments, in such circumstances, could not be used to infer guilt for murder.

The court further observed that the chain of circumstantial evidence remained incomplete and that the findings of the lower courts were based on conjectures and surmises. Extending the benefit of doubt to the accused, it set aside the conviction and directed his immediate release unless he was required in any other case.