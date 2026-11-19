NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the Bharat Mandapam even as speculation is rife over a cabinet reshuffle.

Discussions on internal security, poverty alleviation, financial inclusion, and the growing drug menace dominated the meeting, which lasted for around three-and-a-half hours, sources said.

During the meeting, Modi called for a nationwide campaign against drug abuse, warning that the menace was hollowing out society. He also stressed the need for a coordinated effort across different branches of government to ensure youngsters do not fall into the trap of substance abuse, sources said. Drawing a parallel with the campaign against Left-Wing Extremism, Modi said that if India could overcome Naxalism it could also defeat the drug menace.

According to sources, the discussions also focused on the need for effective implementation of key government programmes. The PM is learnt to have reviewed the ministers’ performance and assessed the progress on responsibilities assigned to them during the ‘Chintan Shivir’ held in September.

Modi stressed that the benefits of government schemes must reach the last person in the queue, underlining that good governance should be measured by tangible outcomes rather than promises or paperwork and the ministers should keep people at the centre of their acts of commission and omission.