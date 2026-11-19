NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has observed that Bharat has become a rich country but continues to perform poorly on sanitation, warning that shortcomings in waste management are undermining the country’s progress in other fields.

A Bench of Justices SVN Bhatti and NV Anjaria made the observation on November 17 while hearing appeals arising from National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders concerning municipal corporations’ compliance with environmental norms under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026.

“The court notes that Bharat is now a rich country but has poor sanitation performance. The growth achieved in other fields is completely negated by the negative impact from this manageable dereliction by all the stakeholders,” the Bench said in its order.

The case stems from NGT orders pulling up municipal corporations for violations of environmental norms under the SWM Rules. The Supreme Court is now supervising their implementation across the country.

The Bench acknowledged that the first two phases of the process, initiating implementation and putting in place an administrative mechanism to monitor compliance with the SWM Rules, had been completed.

However, it flagged the gap between administrative progress and actual sanitation outcomes, observing that shortcomings in waste management were negating the gains achieved in other sectors.

The court described the lapses as a “manageable dereliction” involving all stakeholders, including the Centre, state governments, civic bodies and citizens, indicating that the sanitation crisis was not insurmountable but required effective implementation and accountability.

The observations are likely to put municipal corporations under greater pressure to demonstrate compliance on the ground, including proper waste segregation, cleaner streets and scientific waste processing, rather than relying solely on plans, committees and affidavits.

The next hearing will examine whether the monitoring mechanism translates into tangible improvements in waste management and sanitation across the country.