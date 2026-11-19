NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it would decide in January next year whether to continue hearing a PIL seeking a nationwide audit of private universities, in which a Bench led by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah had earlier issued sweeping directions.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, R. Mahadevan and Aparesh Kumar Singh was hearing the case of Ayesha Jain vs Amity University, Noida & Others, which was transferred from the Bench of Justice Amanullah and Justice N.V. Anjaria.

On November 17, in an unusual administrative move, the part-heard matter concerning the nationwide audit of private universities was reassigned to a newly constituted three-judge Bench headed by Justice Nath. The case came up for hearing on Thursday. No reasons for the sudden change of Bench have been disclosed in the judicial record.

Ayesha Jain approached the Supreme Court in mid-2025 against Amity University, Noida, alleging that the institution refused to update her name after she legally changed it from Khushi Jain to Ayesha Jain. She claimed the refusal resulted in an attendance shortage and the loss of an academic year.

However, in November 2025, the Justice Amanullah-led Bench expanded the scope of the case, treating it as a matter of larger public interest. It directed the Centre, states, Union Territories and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to disclose details of the creation of private universities, land allotments and benefits extended to them, as well as their expenditure, including five years of audited financial statements and payments made to individuals not directly involved in educational activities.

The directions triggered what was seen as an unprecedented audit exercise involving private universities across the country. The Centre and the UGC were subsequently made parties to the proceedings.

During Thursday's hearing, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj submitted that the petitioner's individual grievance had been resolved. The court-appointed investigator, retired IPS officer Ashok Prasad, has been given time until the end of December to complete his inquiry into Amity University's conduct and submit a final report.

Justice Nath said the court would first decide in January what relief, if any, could be granted to the petitioner and then determine whether the broader PIL should continue or be closed.

The matter has been listed for hearing on January 11, 2027. The decision could determine whether the nationwide audit of private universities proceeds further or is discontinued.